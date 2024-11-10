A judge has said painful injuries suffered by a teen who crashed a stolen electric motorbike are an "ongoing punishment" and should be a warning to others.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Finn was riding a powerul Zero ZF14 along Sunderland Road, South Shields, when he crashed into a MG car that was pulling out of Farmfoods in April last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had been travelling at up to 49mph on the 30mph road before the smash and the bike, which was worth around £9,000, was written off. The MG motor was also damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn suffered substantial and painful injuries, which are said to be "lifelong".

The 20-year-old, of Sycamore Avenue, South Shields, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and careless driving.

Newcastle Crown Court. | NW

The court heard the bike had been stolen last January, from outside the owner's home and Finn crashed it last April.

It remains unclear who carried out the theft.

The court heard the owners of both vehicles have been left angry and out of pocket and Finn suffered serious injuries in the crash, while he was not wearing a helmet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Patton, defending, said: "He wasn't the person who took the bike.

"These are lifelong injuries he has suffered.

"He is fortunate he is here for sentence, frankly. He might not feel very lucky but he is incredibly lucky."

Finn, who had never been in trouble before and was 18 at the time, was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements, 100 hours unpaid work and an 18 month road ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tim Gittins said: "It is clear you have suffered in a most painful way. You sustained substantial injuries which are, in their own way, an ongoing punishment for what you did.

"It's a harsh lesson to learn and I wish more young men behaving who find themselves behaving in the way you did realise the risks they run in causing long term damage to themselves and to others."

The judge added: "It was a high power motorbike in circumstances where you should never have been riding it. It belonged to someone else. You knew it had been taken in that way.

"You were stupidly not wearing a helmet."