South Shields motorist avoids jail after being caught driving while banned

A South Tyneside motorist caught driving while banned was told by magistrates who spared him jail to count his “lucky stars”.

David Wood, 37, faced imprisonment for driving an Audi A4 on the dual carriageway King George Road in South Shields on Friday, September 20.

At the time, Wood, of Lilac Avenue, near the Nook, also South Shields, was just five months into an 18-month disqualification for drink driving.

He then twice gave false personal details to police before coming clean and admitting he should not have been at the wheel.

Wood pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while banned when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 20.

At the same hearing, he also admitted driving without insurance and obstructing police in the execution of their duty.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

His case was adjourned for an all-options report, which meant a spell behind bars was on the cards when he returned to the same court to be sentenced on Tuesday, April 29.

However, magistrates decided imprisonment was a step too far, telling him they believed he had driven only a short distance.

Gerry Tierney, chair of the bench, said it was also in Wood’s favour that mental health issues may have clouded his thinking.

Mr Tierney added: “You can count your lucky stars that this was the case. The bench has considered custody.”

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He was stopped by the police. He was invited on two occasions to give police his correct details.

“He was told that he would be put on a fingerprint scanner and then admitted that he was this defendant and was a disqualified driver.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He has had input from the mental health team, and they are willing to work with him which is what he thinks he needs.

“When it comes to the disqualification, he remains disqualified until October 2025. He has no vehicle now, he has disposed of it.”

Magistrates sentenced Wood to a 12-month community order, with 14 rehabilitation days and a mental health treatment order.

They banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £120, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

