South Shields retail worker spat in partner’s face after seeing messages on her phone
Ben Anderson, 23, committed the vile act after he returned from a family holiday she had been invited on but had not attended.
Anderson, of St Cuthbert’s Avenue, Horsley Hill, South Shields, struck on Tuesday, June 3, due to what his solicitor said was a “perceived breach of trust”.
His victim refused to support a prosecution against him, but the case was brought after he confessed all during a police interview.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Anderson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.
Prosecutor Clare Irving described him as “taking issue” with messages he discovered the woman had sent to a former partner.
Mrs Irving said it led Anderson to carry out the spit attack at a property in South Shields.
In a pre-sentence interview with the Probation Service, he confirmed his then partner had been invited on the holiday.
He admitted her non-appearance had led to arguments while he was away, culminating in him spitting at her.
Anderson also said the pair had no intention of rekindling their relationship, which he described as being good at the start.
Peter Farrier, defending, said: “This is a feral and unlawful response to what he saw as a breach of trust.
“This is the kind of behaviour that brings him before a court. This is not going to happen again.
“The matter comes before the court by way of admissions the defendant made.
“It’s three months since it happened and occurred in an intense period.”
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
Magistrates fined Anderson £583 and ordered him to pay a £233 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
John Lee, chair of the bench, said he accepted the attack had been a one-off incident.
But he added: “Having said that, it was carried out in a domestic context.
“Spitting in someone’s face is never pleasant. I’m sure if someone spat in your face, you’d be upset by it.
“It’s your first time in court, I hope it’s your last time in court, Mr Anderson.”