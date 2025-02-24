South Shields robber who targeted women at night avoids prison

A young robber who used a wrench to threaten a woman who was travelling home from work alone at night has narrowly avoided prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casey Cook targeted three victims, including two separate females, on the same night in South Tyneside in September 2023.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Cook was joined by a 16-year-old accomplice on a moped and at around 10:30pm in the evening when they spotted a woman riding her bike travelling home from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said the males performed a U turn and approached the victim.

Mr Hopkins told the court: "The defendant then pulled out a socket wrench, pointed it at her and told her get off the bike. I'm going to f****** kill you.

"(The complainant) tried to get away but the defendant followed her on the motorbike.

Casey Cook. | Northumbria Police

"A passing motorist saw what was happening and came to her aid. He told her to get in the van and took her to her house."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then at around five past 11, Cook struck again, this time against a male also cycling home from work on Ormonde Street, in Jarrow.

The pair approached the man and Cook again held the weapon towards him.

Mr Hopkins said: "He tried to get away but the defendant and (the accomplice) followed.

"After a while he stopped and instead confronted the two males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this point they simply laughed at him and left the scene."

The pair then struck again before midnight at McDonald's in South Shields where they targeted a female delivery worker.

The court heard she had collected her delivery and was making her way out of the shop when Cook struck.

Mr Hopkins said: "At that point the males came up behind her and one of them grabbed the bag she was carrying and tried to take them from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had four bags in total and managed to keep a hold of two, she couldn't keep hold of the other two.

"Once they had pulled the bags the males made off. The bags contained some drinks."

One of the bags also contained the worker's bank card which was later used at a nearby petrol station.

Further enquiries confirmed Cook had spent £27 on the card to buy cigarettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he also stole confectionary from a Shell garage on Boldon Lane, South Shields, earlier in the evening.

Cook, 20, of Albany Street West, South Shields, pleaded guilty to robbery of the delivery worker and two counts of threatening with an offensive weapon.

He also admitted two counts of theft and fraud in relation to the bank card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer told Cook: "These were three real people who were very frightened as they went about their ordinary working lives.

"Their work took them out late at night.

"It was clear to you that someone working alone at night was vulnerable.

"It's clear you have no mental disorder and you have what is described as minor learning difficulties.

"These minor learning difficulties are not licence to commit crime, to do as you will."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recorder sentenced him to two years behind bars suspended for two years.

Robin Turton, mitigating, said Cook was effectively "off the rails" at the timer and hanging around with the wrong people.

Mr Turton told the court he has since taken steps to gain employment and now works one day a week in a bar.

Cook had also written a letter to Recorder Latimer expressing remorse.

He was also ordered to complete 50 rehabilitation days.