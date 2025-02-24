South Shields robber who targeted women at night avoids prison
Casey Cook targeted three victims, including two separate females, on the same night in South Tyneside in September 2023.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Cook was joined by a 16-year-old accomplice on a moped and at around 10:30pm in the evening when they spotted a woman riding her bike travelling home from work.
Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said the males performed a U turn and approached the victim.
Mr Hopkins told the court: "The defendant then pulled out a socket wrench, pointed it at her and told her get off the bike. I'm going to f****** kill you.
"(The complainant) tried to get away but the defendant followed her on the motorbike.
"A passing motorist saw what was happening and came to her aid. He told her to get in the van and took her to her house."
Then at around five past 11, Cook struck again, this time against a male also cycling home from work on Ormonde Street, in Jarrow.
The pair approached the man and Cook again held the weapon towards him.
Mr Hopkins said: "He tried to get away but the defendant and (the accomplice) followed.
"After a while he stopped and instead confronted the two males.
"At this point they simply laughed at him and left the scene."
The pair then struck again before midnight at McDonald's in South Shields where they targeted a female delivery worker.
The court heard she had collected her delivery and was making her way out of the shop when Cook struck.
Mr Hopkins said: "At that point the males came up behind her and one of them grabbed the bag she was carrying and tried to take them from her.
"She had four bags in total and managed to keep a hold of two, she couldn't keep hold of the other two.
"Once they had pulled the bags the males made off. The bags contained some drinks."
One of the bags also contained the worker's bank card which was later used at a nearby petrol station.
Further enquiries confirmed Cook had spent £27 on the card to buy cigarettes.
The court heard he also stole confectionary from a Shell garage on Boldon Lane, South Shields, earlier in the evening.
Cook, 20, of Albany Street West, South Shields, pleaded guilty to robbery of the delivery worker and two counts of threatening with an offensive weapon.
He also admitted two counts of theft and fraud in relation to the bank card.
Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer told Cook: "These were three real people who were very frightened as they went about their ordinary working lives.
"Their work took them out late at night.
"It was clear to you that someone working alone at night was vulnerable.
"It's clear you have no mental disorder and you have what is described as minor learning difficulties.
"These minor learning difficulties are not licence to commit crime, to do as you will."
The recorder sentenced him to two years behind bars suspended for two years.
Robin Turton, mitigating, said Cook was effectively "off the rails" at the timer and hanging around with the wrong people.
Mr Turton told the court he has since taken steps to gain employment and now works one day a week in a bar.
Cook had also written a letter to Recorder Latimer expressing remorse.
He was also ordered to complete 50 rehabilitation days.