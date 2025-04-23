South Shields sex offender caught with deleted WhatsApp messages on his phone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted pervert has been jailed after deleted WhatsApp messages were discovered on his phone.

Peter Smith is banned from having any device capable of using the web unless he informs the authorities who can access his online history.

But despite the order, the 63-year-old found himself back in court after telling cops he wasn't aware WhatsApp was an internet-based form of communication.

Peter Smith. | Northumbria Police

On that occasion, he was handed a three-year community order after admitting seeking to arrange a child sex offence.

As part of his punishment, he was ordered to sign a ten-year sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order.

But terms of the order restrict Smith's use of the internet and prohibits him from deleting any messages.

In January this year, Smith's risk offender manager conducted a search of his address and the device was seized.

The officer had initially installed software on the defendant's phone which had the ability to monitor his usage.

Penny Hall, prosecuting, said: "On investigation the officer saw that messages on WhatsApp had been deleted and the defendant was arrested.

"In interview the defendant admitted deleting messages and therefore breached his order but stated he didn't realise WhatsApp was internet dependant."

There was no suggestion the messages were related to previous offending.

Smith pleaded guilty to breaching the SHPO and the court heard he had appeared in the past for other breaches.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to nine months behind bars and said: "I'm afraid to say you've reached the end of the road."

In mitigation, the court heard Smith was devastated and terrified at the prospect of going to prison.

