South Shields shoplifter caught with Class A substance following a police search

A South Tyneside shopfitter blotted his clean copybook when he was caught with cocaine when frisked by police investigating another matter, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Lanchester, 39, was in possession of a bag of the prohibited substance when searched at an address in Norham Avenue, Horsley Hill, South Shields.

Lanchester, of Blenheim Walk, central South Shields, admitted his guilt when quizzed by officers after his arrest on Thursday, June 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough magistrates heard he has no previous convictions – and his solicitor queried why police had not considered dealing with the offence out of court.

Prosecutor Emily Hunt said: “The defendant was arrested for unrelated matters.

“A search was carried out and a bag of white powder was found on his person. He was arrested for possession of class A.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

“In interview, he admitted possession of cocaine. He has no previous convictions but there is a caution for an unrelated offence in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crown would apply for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and for £85 court costs."

Lanchester pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession and failing to surrender to bail on Wednesday, July 23.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “This was fully admitted in interview. It was found during a search on another investigation which is ongoing.

“For some reason, the police decided to throw out all of their other out-of-court disposal options. I’m not sure why, he has never been in trouble before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In relation to attending court, he is a shopfitter and was working away on business. He had lost his bail sheet, it was just a mistake with the date.”

For the drug offence, magistrates fined Lanchester £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge, with no separate penalty for failing to attend court.

They ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and ordered Lanchester to pay his debt to the court at £20 a month, with first payment within 14 days.

David Johnson, chair of the bench, told him: “You’ve pleaded guilty to these offences at the first opportunity, so we give you credit for that.”