South Shields shoplifter stole baby coat from Next to give as birthday present
A South Tyneside man was fined for stealing a baby coat from a shop.
Michael Walton, 57, of Wharton Street, South Shields, admitted the theft of the jacket from Next, worth £25, at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said the incident happened on March 13 shortly before 2.30pm.
She said: “A customer from Next told a member of staff the defendant and co-accused were acting suspiciously.”
When staff later looked at the CCTV they saw Walton take a boys’ jacket and leave the store without paying.
She said: “He formed the intention to steal as he didn’t have enough money to buy the jacket and would have given it to the bairn for his birthday.”
John Monkhouse, defending, said: “It is three years since the defendant has committed any offences at all.
“He owned up and gave a full and frank admission.”
Walton was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.