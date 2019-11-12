South Shields thug jailed for threatening to kill ex-partner and her new man after relationship was announced on Facebook

Storm Simpson.

Storm Simpson had already breached an order to keep him away from his former partner four times when he made the death treats by phone last month.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 39-year-old left three voice messages which warned the couple "you are dead" and used foul language to reinforce the verbal threats.

His ex, who had put a post about her new relationship onto Facebook, said in a victim statement: "He has made threats to kill my partner and me and I honestly believe he his capable of carrying out the threats.

"He was angry.

"I fear he will come to my home and harm me and my partner. I am living in fear.

"I am scared by the threats he made. They have left me distressed and on edge. I don't want any contact from him."

The court heard Simpson was given a restraining order in May after he smashed a Virgin Media box worth £110 at his ex's home.

Since then he had been convicted four times of breaching it by turning up at her house or speaking to her in the street.

Just a month before the death threats he had been given a suspended prison term as a result of the repeated breaches.

Simpson, of Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, admitted two charges of making a threat to kill and one of breach of a restraining order.

Mr Recorder David Kelly sentenced him to a total of 12 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "It is clear you have found it difficult to accept the end of the relationship and you have repeatedly breached the restraining order.

"I have concluded, I am afraid, this breach, set against the background of previous breaches, is so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified."

Liam O'Brien, defending, said Simpson, who has been employed as a cleaner while in custody on remand, has worked well and completed courses to try and help him stay out of trouble in future.