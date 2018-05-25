South Shields thug who beat up his girlfriend is spared jail after she refuses to help his prosecution

A judge has warned that attackers will be prosecuted for domestic assaults - even if their victims don't want them to be.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan QC issued the advice to Anthony Mothersdale, who was convicted of an assault on his partner even though she did not support the prosecution.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 49-year-old's victim had contacted her mother in July last year and told her "he's kicked me all over".

She said Motherdale had kicked her door in and that she couldn't move.

The victim was found in the bedroom at her home, where there were signs of a disturbance and damage to the bathroom door.

She was taken to hospital in "considerable pain", with multiple bruises across her body and a fractured rib.

She told medics her boyfriend had "kicked the door in, gained access and punched and kicked her while she was on the floor".

But prosecutor Philip Morley told the court: "The complainant does not support the prosecution and has not done so throughout the case."

Mothersdale, of Rodin Avenue, Whiteleas, South Shields, who has served a previous prison sentence for violence on the same victim, admitted assault.

Because he has served time behind bars on remand, Recorder Nolan sentenced him to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told him: "You assaulted your partner. She has not assisted the prosecution, but what you have to remember is the prosecution will always seek to proceed in cases where there is domestic violence against someone in a domestic setting, whether or not that person themselves are able to assist the police."

The court heard Mothersdale has previous convictions for a total of 69 offences.

Peter Byrne, defending said Mothersdale has been assessed by probation officials as someone who they are able to work with in the community.