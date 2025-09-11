South Shields woman caught drink-driving following a ‘medical mercy’ mission

A South Tyneside woman is starting a motoring ban after being caught driving while drunk on her way home from a medical mercy mission.

Margaret Carr, 64, jumped into her grey Honda Jazz car after receiving a call from her poorly sister for assistance on Friday, August 22.

But Carr, of St Mary’s Terrace, Tyne Dock, had been boozing beforehand, leading to her being pulled over by police in nearby West Way.

A roadside breath test indicated she was over the drink drive limit, leading to her arrest, prosecutor John Garside said.

And Carr then gave two further positive readings at a police station – proving she should not have been behind the wheel.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge and was banned from the roads for a year.

Mr Garside said: “At approximately 12.20am police saw the defendant driving in West Way.

“They have stopped the vehicle and spoke to her, and she disclosed she had consumed an alcoholic drink.

“She gave a positive roadside breath test and was taken into custody. She has no previous convictions.”

Carr gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 58mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

David Forrester, defending, confirmed Carr had dashed to her sister’s home after receiving an emergency call.

He also said she may have had a better defence for driving while drunk had she been stopped by police on the way there rather than while travelling home.

Mr Forrester told magistrates: “Her sister had called from her house and told her that she was going into hospital.

“She has jumped into her car and was driving back when stopped.

“She is a lady who has been impacted by what is going on in her life, and there’s the shame of coming to court.

“I’d ask you to be as lenient as possible and to offer her the drink driver rehabilitation course.”

Magistrates told Carr they sympathised with her personal circumstances and were being as lenient in sentencing as they could be.

As well as her ban, they fined her £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

They also offered her a place on a ban reducing drink driver rehabilitation programme.