South Shields woman faces fine after passerby snapped her van being used for illegal dumping
A South Shields woman is facing a court bill of more than £400 after failing to disclose who was driving her Transit van when it was spotted fly tipping.
Magistrates heard the occupants of a Ford Transit van owned by Kayleigh Mason, of Norham Avenue, South, South Shields were seen dumping a large quantity of garden waste on Wardley Lane, Gateshead, by a member of the public who photographed the vehicle.
Enforcement officers worked with colleagues at South Tyneside Council to identify the owner, who was invited to attend an interview at Gateshead Civic Centre.
Mason attended the interview with her solicitor but refused to answer any questions and served with a legal notice requiring her to supply the details of the persons using her van on the date in question. However, she failed to supply this information so the council began legal proceedings.
At Gateshead Magistrates Court Mason pleaded guilty through her solicitor to failing to supply information which she had a legal duty to supply.
She was fined £120.00 with costs of £256.00 and a £30 Victim Surcharge.
The council’s service director of development, transport and public protection, Anneliese Hutchinson, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious environmental crime and I’d like to sincerely thank the person who photographed this offence which helped us to identify the vehicle involved and it’s owner.
“This case really shows how local people, by being the eyes and ears of their community, can play an important role in helping us tackle fly-tipping.”