A South Tyneside man was found sitting in the front seat of a car he did not have permission to be in after witnesses summoned police to the scene, a court heard.

Colin Rutter, 34, was spotted in the parked silver Vauxhall Corsa in Roman Road, at The Lawe, South Shields, on the evening of Saturday, October 25.

The vehicle’s owner confirmed to officers he had not agreed for Rutter, of nearby Julian Street, to be in the vehicle, leading to his arrest.

Rutter was kept in police cells for almost 40 hours until being produced to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 27.

From the dock, he pleaded guilty to a charge of interference of a motor vehicle.

The court heard he committed the offence while subject to a conditional discharge, imposed in March for remaining on a premises when a closure order was in place.

Prosecutor Jonathan Moore said: “At 8pm officers were on duty within South Shields town centre when they received a report that a male had been trying car doors in Roman Road.

“The front passenger door of a silver Vauxhall Corsa had been opened. He was sitting in the front passenger seat.

“The owner confirmed that the defendant did not have permission to take the vehicle.

“When interviewed, he made no reply to most questions, other than to say that he had no lawful reason to be in the vehicle.”

David Forrester, defending, said: “He uses pregabalin and alcohol and doesn’t remember much about what he was doing. He has spent 39 hours in custody.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Rutter she gave him credit for pleading guilty.

She sentenced him to a day in prison for vehicle interference, which she said he had served by his weekend stint behind bars.

The judge also sentenced Rutter to another day behind bars for breaching his conditional discharge, to run concurrently.

She said that had also served – and ordered his release. There were no court costs or victim surcharge.