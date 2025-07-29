South Tyneside man head-butted another dad following an argument at Hebburn nursery

A "hard working family man" head-butted another dad and caused facial fractures during a nursery confrontation over a mix-up with a child's Berghaus coat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Flynn's child had gone home wearing another pupil's jacket, which was returned, the correct one picked up and forgotten about.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard during drop off at the Sue Hedley nursery in Hebburn, in December 2023, another dad accused Flynn of "stealing" the coat that had been picked up by mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flynn then "snapped" and headbutted the other man and caused a fracture to the frontal plate, around his eye socket and nose which required surgery.

Prosecutor Stuart Graham told the court the victim had complained about "issues" at the nursery in Hebburn with his child's blue Berghaus coat going missing.

Mr Graham said: "On December 20 2023 the complainant took his child to nursery and the defendant attended with his own child.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

"The complainant believed Mr Flynn's child was wearing his child's Bergaus coat, which was still missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon leaving, the complainant shouted to him, saying 'was it you who got the coats mixed up'.

"Mr Flynn replied 'f*** off man, it's my child's coat'. Further words were exchanged."

The court heard Flynn got into his car to drive off but then thought something had been thrown at his vehicle and he got out and confronted the other dad.

Mr Graham said it was unclear what was said between them but added: "The defendant was seen to grab hold of the complainant's arms and then quickly headbutt him to the face.

"The defendant got back in and drove away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the victim went into the nursery building where he was bleeding, sick and fainted and an ambulance was called.

He needed surgery, was put on medication and has been left scarred and said in an impact statement: "I feel like I always have to look over my shoulder now as the attack happened out of nowhere."

Flynn, 40, of Sullivan Walk, Hebburn, admitted causing grievous bodily harm on the basis his child had returned home wearing the wrong coat, which they gave back and collected the correct one.

He said on the day of the attack the victim approached him in an aggressive manner and accused him of stealing his son's coat and it was after an object hit his car that the attack took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Hirst, defending, said Flynn has never been in trouble before and has references to his ordinarily positive character.

Miss Hirst said similar clothing mix-ups happen at nurseries and schools across the country day and are quickly sorted out but added that the victim in this case "for some reason wasn't willing to let the situation go" and added: "He approached in an aggressive manner accusing him of stealing his son's coat.

"Even evidence from the nursery confirms the complainant was behaving aggressively that morning."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tim Gittins told Flynn: "You are of previous good character, in fact a hard working family man.

"The issue that arose could be described as trivial, it was an argument about the coat of the complainant's son."

Judge Gittins added: "The complainant took exception to what had occurred and it was he on the face of it who instigated what became a trading of insults that day.

"I accept, for what it's worth, you were unjustly called a thief that day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said Flynn was under pressure due to other issues that day and it seems the "red mist" descended and he "snapped" before he attacked.

Flynn was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Gittins said: "There is a more than reasonable prospect of rehabilitation."