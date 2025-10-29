South Tyneside man keeps freedom after being caught with vile child abuse images

A South Tyneside man was caught with vile child abuse images of his phone’s SIM card after a probe by Britain’s national law enforcement agency, a court heard.

James Marshall, 31, was asleep in bed at home in Bunyan Avenue, Biddick Hall, when local officers raided on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

They did so after tip-off from the National Crime Agency – and found sickening photos on a SIM contained in a Samsung mobile.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Marshall pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

He also admitted one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing a sex act on a dog.

Despite confessing his guilt, the court was told he continues to maintain he stumbled on the photos by accident.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

Marshall has now been handed a six-month suspended prison term and made subject to two sex-related punishment orders for a decade.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “Officers attended his home address and conducted arrest and search inquiries.

“It was in relation to an allegation of uploading indecent images of children.

“Officers found the defendant asleep in bed and they recovered a mobile phone, a USB and an X-Box. In a second bedroom, they found a Nokia phone.

“This started off as a National Crime Agency inquiry. A SIM card was taken from a Samsung device.

“He made no comment in interview.”

Marshall was caught with seven images at the most serious category A and three each at categories B and C.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told defence solicitor, Chris Wilson, that Marshall “maintains he came across these images by accident”.

Mr Wilson insisted Marshall had accepted his role by pleading guilty to all matters.

He added: “He is willing to engage with the Probation Service on the rehabilitation requirements identified in the report.

“There is genuine remorse, which is clear from his guilty pleas. He leads quite a lonely life, and that loneliness has led to these offences.

“He accepts culpability. He is someone who can be worked with on their rehabilitation.

“Clearly, the Probation Service considers him a person who can be rehabilitated.

“Hopefully the intervention he receives from the Probation Service will diminish the likelihood of reoffending.”

Judge Passfield suspended Marshall’s prison sentence for two years and ordered him to complete 40 rehabilitation days.

She also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and a sexual harm prevention order, both for 10 years.

He must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs and the judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of Marshall’s electronic devices.