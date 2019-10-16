South Tyneside man set to appear before judge over alleged sexual communication to girl
A South Tyneside man appeared in court charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am
Lee James Richardson, 45, of Glen Street, Hebburn, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged with communicating with an underage teenage girl between February 2018 and March 2018.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said Richardson is alleged to have communicated with the girl and sent her an intimate photograph.
Richardson did not enter a plea and the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court on November 12.