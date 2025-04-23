South Tyneside motorist caught drug-driving two weeks after taking cocaine
William Wilson, 62, was pulled over by police on the 40mph John Reid Road dual carriageway in South Shields on Christmas Eve.
Wilson, of St Marys Avenue, Harton, told officers he had not boozed for 24-hours – a statement confirmed by a negative roadside breath test.
He also claimed he had not used drugs for weeks, but a test swipe showed positive for cocaine, leading to his arrest.
Borough magistrates heard he had taken the illegal substance to help him cope with the anniversary of the death of his mother two years earlier.
Prosecutor Emily Sanderson said: “An officer was on mobile patrol on December 24 when he observed a Vauxhall Mokka vehicle.
“He indicated for the driver to stop, and the driver complied. The officer asked him if he had recently consumed alcohol or drugs.
“He said that he’d had alcohol on December 23 but had not consumed drugs for weeks.
“He was zero for alcohol but gave a positive drug swipe for cocaine. It’s a ban of between 12 and 16 months.”
Wilson, who pleaded guilty to drug driving, gave a reading for cocaine breakdown product BZE of greater than 800mcg in blood. The legal limit is 50mcg.
He has nine previous convictions from 16 offences, the last in May 2023 for careless driving.
David Forrester, defending, said: “He complied with police and has been cooperative at all times.
“The background is unfortunate. His mum died a couple of years ago, at Christmas.
“He struggled around that time, and a couple of weeks before, had taken cocaine.
“There’s nothing to suggest that he was driving in a way that was impaired.
“He’s very regretful about this incident. It comes down to his emotional issues at that time and the death of his mum.
“There was no cocaine in his system, it was the breakdown product, which suggests it was some time since he had taken cocaine.”
Magistrates also fined Wilson £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.
