South Tyneside rogue landlords to face fines up to £30,000 after new housing policy approved

Local councillors have agreed to adopt the Private Sector Civil Penalties Policy to allow the council to issue private landlords with fixed penalty notices rather than prosecuting for certain offences.

Bad landlords in the South Tyneside area could face fines of up to £30,000 following a decision by members of the council to approve a new housing policy.

The approval took place during a borough council meeting on Thursday, June 13.

Fines will range from £600 to £30,000. They can now be imposed for landlord offences based around licensing, overcrowding and the management of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). The amount of money fined would depend on various factors. This includes the severity of the offence in question.

Councillor Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Housing and Transport, said: “We are committed to driving up housing standards and ensuring that properties in the private rented sector are well-managed, decent and safe for tenants.

“The majority of landlords operate in a legal and professional manner and work to ensure that their properties meet the required standards, but unfortunately there are some who poorly manage and maintain property and, in some cases, knowingly flout the law.

“This policy will give us another weapon in our amoury to tackle issues in the private rented sector and encourage swift action from landlords to resolve problems.”

Any landlord related fines will be channelled back into housing enforcement activity.

Members of the public can now watch the Thursday, June 13 South Tyneside council meeting online at https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/38365/Borough-Council-meetings.