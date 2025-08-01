South Tyneside woman gave ‘very high’ alcohol reading after crashing into a parked car
Amanda Robinson, 49, of Fox Avenue, Simonside, was handed an eight-week suspended prison sentence for what a judge called “a very high reading”.
Robinson responded to a relationship breakdown by hitting the bottle – and later a parked car as she drove in Green Lane, West Harton, South Shields.
She had downed four lunchtime glasses of wine before she got behind the wheel on Friday, May 9, the borough’s magistrates’ court heard.
Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said she was spotted dawdling in her grey Citroen C3 at 10mph in a 30mph zone by a witness.
He watched as she strayed into the wrong lane as two cars approached – and then hit the front of a parked white Renault when she swerved back.
Mr Blakelock said: “She didn’t stop. The witness continued behind her until she stopped outside a Premier store.
“He asked if she knew that she had hit the other vehicle, and she said that she did. He then asked her if she was drunk, and she said that she wasn’t.
“She then started to do a three-point turn but the woman whose Renault she had struck came down and banged on her bonnet.
“A police officer attended and asked her if she had had alcohol. She said he had had two glasses of wine at lunchtime.
“She confirmed in interview she had been drinking when she finished work and had had some the night before.
“She then confirmed that she had had four glasses of wine.”
Robinson pleaded guilty to drink driving. She gave a reading in breath for alcohol of 145mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox
Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “There clearly has been an issue with alcohol.
“The relationship breakdown and the loneliness that comes. She has been working from home.
“I can’t ignore the standard of driving. The starting point is 12 weeks custody.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield suspended Robinson’s jail term for 18 months and banned her from driving for three years.
She ordered she complete a 12-month mental health treatment requirement and 10 rehabilitation days.
Robinson must also pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.