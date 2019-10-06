Speeding, indecency and stealing from Iceland: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Shafirul Miah, 23, of Churchill Street, Sunderland, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18-months, after admitting breaching a community order. He was also ordered to pay costs of £125.
Dale Walmsley, 20, of Wentworth Terrace, Sunderland admitted breaching a community order. The order was varied to include rehabilitation activity.
Connar King, 26, of Carley Road, Sunderland, admitted breaching a community order. He was given 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £125 costs.
Emma Briggs, 33, of New Road, Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to using a television without a licence. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £120 cost and a £33 victim surcharge.
Gary John Gordon Fisher, 34, of Hazel Avenue, Houghton, was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation for a string of offences. He pleaded guilty to two charges of driving whilst disqualified, two charges of driving without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer. He also admitted receiving stolen goods. He was banned from driving for 27 months.
Mohammad Teramizadeh, 43, of Collingwood Court, South Shields, pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 cost and a £30 victim surcharge. He was given three penalty points.
Mandy Walt, 37, of Clovelly Road, Hylton Castle, admitted breaching a community order. She was ordered to pay £60 costs and carry out 20 hours of unpaid work.
Lynne Campion, 57, c/o Manor View, Sulgrave, Washington, was jailed for a total of ten weeks for a number of convictions. She admitted failing to comply with a community order, failing to pay for a taxi, theft of goods from Sainsburys in The Galleries and theft from Iceland. She was ordered to pay a total of £449.80 in compensation, £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Paul Catley, 54, of Bonsall Court, South Shields, pleaded guilty to operating a waste facility in Boldon Lane with an environmental permit. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £4,483.90 costs, £135 victim surcharge and a fine of £1,384.
Mark Ian Mason, 42, of Cook Close, South Shields, had his application to reopen a case refused and was ordered to serve a 12-week prison sentence for failing to comply with a community order.
Robert Michael Cunningham, 62, of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of indecency at South Tyneside. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Mark James Herron, 52, of Bedford Place, Sunderland, was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order for three years. The defendant must work with Wear Recovery to address his alcohol issues and must not enter McDonalds, Roker Retail Park.