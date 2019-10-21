Stealing jumpers from Peacocks, watches from TK Maxx and carrying an air rifle: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Greg Robinson, 27, of Brinkburn Crescent, Houghton, was jailed for four weeks after admitting breaching a community order. He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.
Daniel Gill, 26, of Thornton Avenue, South Shields, was fined £80 after he admitted two charges of breaching a non-molestation order. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
Taylor Griffiths, 18, of Holland Park Drive, Jarrow, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after admitting carrying an offensive weapon. He was ordered to pay £122 surcharge and £85 costs.
Stephen Lenaghan, 49, of Beaufront Guest House, Lawe Road, South Shields, was fined £50 after admitting stealing four jumpers from Peacocks. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.
Allan Richardson, 82, of Weldon Avenue, Grangetown, Sunderland, was banned from driving for 16 months after admitting driving with excess alcohol and without insurance. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
Dale Brown, 40, of Swan Lodge, High Street East, Sunderland, was fined £80 after admitting stealing watches from TK Maxx. He was also told to pay a surcharge of £32.
Mark Anthony Hart, 30, of Bodlewell House, Sunderland, was given a 12-month community order after admitting carrying an air rifle in a public place, possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamine. He was ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.