Stealing Milk Tray chocolates and washing powder from petrol stations and vodka from Asda: The latest cases heard in court round-up

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Christopher Wayne Chapman, 31, of Ormonde Street, High Barnes, Sunderland, admitted theft and was ordered to pay £40 compensation. He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Jack Devlin, 21, of Berwick Square, Town End Farm, Sunderland, admitted breaching a community order. He was given 20 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Ryan Mason, 32, of South Eldon Street, South Shields, admitted breaching a community order. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Aaron Lee Wainwright, 25, of Hexham Avenue, Hebburn, was given an eight-week curfew after admitting breaching a community order. He was also told to pay costs of £60.

Kevin Anthony Crumbie, 27, of Julian Avenue, South Shields, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order.

Brandon Robert Lee Cairns, 21, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after admitting ten charges of theft. These included washing powder and 12 bottles of Comfort from Hebburn Service Station, vodka from Asda in South Shields, steaks and chicken from South Shields' Sainsbury and Milk Tray chocolates from Matthews Service Station in Jarrow. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

David Murphy, 51, of Cherwell, Sulgrave, Washington, was fined £381 after admitting failing to provide a sample of breath. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge. He was also given ten penalty points on his licence.

Paul Robert Conlon, 41, of Denefield Close, Chapple Gardens, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault and two charges of harassment. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge. He was given an 18-month community order and made subject of a restraining order.

Brian Dawson, 67, of Lomond Close, Washington, was given a 12-month conditional discharge after he admitted causing criminal damage. He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.