Stealing soap and face cream from Poundland, rings from Pandora and harassment: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases have been heard at Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead Magistrates’ Courts:
Michael Wise, 33, of Clacton Road, Sunderland, admitted keeping an unlicensed vehicle. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £2.50 in vehicle excise back duty.
Andrew Anderson, 36, of Wellands Lane, Sunderland, was fined £80 after he admitted speeding. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was given four penalty points.
Victoria Donkin, 35, of no fixed abode, was given an absolute discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Sunderland.
John George Jones, 53, of Allendale Road, Sunderland, was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing soap and face cream to the value of £24 from Poundland.
Sam Honeyman, 22, of Honeysuckle Avenue, South Shields, was fined £123 when he admitted a charge of speeding. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, a victim surcharge of £30 and given three penalty points.
Marc Alan Quinn, 23, of East View, Castletown, Sunderland, admitted two breaches of a restraining order, a breach of a suspended sentence and driving without insurance. He was fined £100 and told to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge. He was also given a 12-month community order with 50 hours unpaid work.
Suzanne Marie Innes, 33, of Maypole Close, South Shields, was jailed for six weeks after she admitted stealing a quantity of rings from the Pandora store at the Metrocentre. She was also ordered to pay £350 in compensation.
Richard Alexander Harpe, 32, of Railway Terrace, South Hylton, Sunderland, admitted a charge of harassment. He was given a 12-month community order and fined £50. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.