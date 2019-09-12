The number of crimes reported to Northumbria Police during July have been revealed.

The streets where most South Shields and South Tyneside crime was reported in July

The number of crimes reported across South Shields and South Tyneside this July has been revealed.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 21:51 pm

The figures have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All addresses are in South Shields unless otherwise stated. Figures for anti-social behaviour across the borough in July are available here and a gallery of criminals locked up over the summer is available here.

1. Hubert Street, Boldon Colliery

Twenty-eight incidents included 24 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour reports.

2. Station Road

Twenty-three reports included 13 shoplifting cases and four anti-social behaviour incidents.

3. Ocean Road

Twenty-one reports included six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six anti-social behaviour incidents.

4. Priestley Court

Twenty reports included 13 anti-social behaviour reports and four violence and sexual offences (classed together).

