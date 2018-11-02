Sunderland student sex attacker who plied teenage victims with MDMA is convicted of rape

A student sex attacker who incapacitated his victims with drugs has been convicted of being a serial rapist.

Omar Sharif, a nephew of murdered takeaway boss Tipu Sultan, 32, who was shot dead at his shop in South Shields, targeted vulnerable women, who were in their late teens, and plied them with MDMA so he could attack them.



The 23-year-old of Brunton Terrace, Sunderland, has been convicted of raping three women, sexually assaulting a fourth, supplying MDMA to the victims and one offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.



He admitted charges of perverting justice and perjury in relation to lies he told about being at the scene of his uncle's murder, while giving evidence at a previous trial.



Luke Richardson, 21, of Ponden Hill, Sunderland, and Georgi Karaboykov, 35, of Horatio Street, Sunderland, have both been cleared one offence sexual assault and one of rape, all on the same woman at a party hosted by Milagros Sanchez.



Milagros Sanchez, 30, of Chester Road, Sunderland, was found not guilty facilitating sexual exploitation.



Sharif's brother Amer Sharif, 20, of Brunton Terrace, Sunderland, has been convicted of an offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to persuade a woman to make a false statement in a bid to clear his sibling.



The brothers will be sentenced next month.