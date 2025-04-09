Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The superintendent leading the investigation into the shooting of a man in Stanley has said a 35 strong team of detectives are trying to get to the bottom of what happened and has thanked the local community for their cooperation following a “frightening” situation.

At 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5, police officers from Durham Constabulary were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Elm Street, South Moor.

Superintendent Peter Carr speaking outside Stanley Police Station. | Durham Constabulary

During the incident Barry Dawson, 60, was shot through the window of his own home.

Sadly, despite the best effort of the paramedics, Mr Dawson died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remain in police custody.

Speaking outside of Stanley Police Station, Superintendent Peter Carr said: “This is an extensive investigation. A 35-strong team of detectives from our major crime team are currently working around the clock, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams, and neighbourhood officers.

“The victim’s family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers and our thoughts remain with them.”

Superintendent Carr went on to praise the response from the local community and urged witnesses or people with information to come forward.

He added: “This was a frightening incident for those involved and those living nearby. I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while we work to establish exactly what has happened.

“Several lines of enquiry are being pursued and the community will have noticed there has been significant police activity and they can expect this activity to continue for a significant period of time.

“Officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area and we urge anyone with any concerns to speak to them.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Seat Arona, registration NA24 OJK, on Saturday in the Stanley and Annfield Plain area.

“I’d also urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch – either call us on 101 or approach an officer.”

Flowers were yesterday placed on the street close to where Barry lived, paying tribute to him and offering messages of support to his family.