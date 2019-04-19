Supermarket thief claimed he had £50 in his pocket when he stole Jack Daniels, a sandwich and a can of Coke

A man who was said to have £50 in his pocket walked out of a supermarket with three bottles of spirits, a sandwich, and a coke, a court heard.

Gary Davidson told police he intended to sell the items he stole to buy a meal for himself and his partner.

Lee Poppett, prosecuting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court said the offence happened at the Morrisons supermarket in Jarrow on February 16.

He added: “He set off the alarms at the supermarket.

“A security guard found Davidson had a bag containing two bottles of Jack Daniels, a sandwich, and a can of coke.

“He made no attempt to pay for the items, which had a combined cost of about £100.”

Mr Poppett said that, when interviewed, Davidson, 40, of Newmarket Walk, South Shields, claimed to have cash on him.

He said: “When interviewed, he admitted the offence saying he had £50 in his pocket.

“He said he intended to sell the items to buy a meal.”

Davidson admitted theft on February 16. In court he disputed claiming he had cash in his pocket.

Judith Curry, defending, said: “Mr Davidson does have a poor record, but he has not been convicted of any offences of dishonesty for four years.

“More recently, he suffered from a spinal condition which means he spent four months in hospital. This has left him with mobility difficulties.”

She added: “Mr Davidson is mystified over him saying he had £50.

“He certainly didn’t have £50 at the time of the theft.”

Davidson was also ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs.