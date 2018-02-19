Suspect denies carrying out series of sex attacks

A suspect has denied carrying out a series of sex attacks on five females.

Alan Blacker is accused of attacking women and girls on South Tyneside in November last year and January this year.

The 39-year-old has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, via video link to HMP Durham, where he pleaded not guilty to five offences of sexual assault.

Blacker, of Roseberry Terrace, Boldon Colliery, now faces a trial by a jury in June.

The case is expected to last around four days.

Judge Edward Bindloss told him: "You have pleaded not guilty to all charges.I am adjourning your case for trial on June 13.

"You are remanded in custody in the meantime."