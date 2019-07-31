Suspected cannabis farm uncovered at South Shields industrial estate
Plants seized at a suspected cannabis farm in South Shields will be destroyed by police.
Officers were called to a unit at Rekendyke Industrial Estate at Eldon Road, South Shields, at 8.44am on Wednesday, July 31.
Upon arrival, they discovered a suspected cannabis farm and seized a number of plants from the scene.
The plants will now be destroyed as the force’s inquiries continue to trace the owner.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.44am today (Wednesday, July 31), police executed a warrant at a premises on Rekendyke Industrial Estate, South Shields.
“Officers attended and discovered a suspected cannabis farm. The plants have been seized and will be destroyed. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the owner.”
The discovery comes just weeks after an industrial-scale cannabis farm worth tens of thousands of pounds has been seized by police in the town’s Hudson Street.