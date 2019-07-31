Suspected cannabis farm uncovered at South Shields industrial estate

Plants seized at a suspected cannabis farm in South Shields will be destroyed by police.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 12:28
Police presence at a suspected cannabis farm at Rekendyke Industrial Estate.

Officers were called to a unit at Rekendyke Industrial Estate at Eldon Road, South Shields, at 8.44am on Wednesday, July 31.

Upon arrival, they discovered a suspected cannabis farm and seized a number of plants from the scene.

The plants will now be destroyed as the force’s inquiries continue to trace the owner.

Police on the scene in South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 8.44am today (Wednesday, July 31), police executed a warrant at a premises on Rekendyke Industrial Estate, South Shields.

“Officers attended and discovered a suspected cannabis farm. The plants have been seized and will be destroyed. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the owner.”

The discovery comes just weeks after an industrial-scale cannabis farm worth tens of thousands of pounds has been seized by police in the town’s Hudson Street.

