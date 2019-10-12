Teenager in court after losing his temper and ‘going off it’ at his grandfather's South Tyneside home
A South Tyneside teenager ended up in court for losing his temper and ‘going off it’ at his grandfather's home.
Connor Alan Wade, 19, of Ashbourne Road, Jarrow, admitted a charge of criminal damage after throwing his grandad’s house phone when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said his grandfather's wife called police to the property on July 12 this year.
She said: "She told police Mr Wade had damaged the house phone and was going off it.
"The officers attended the address and saw Mr Wade leaving by the rear yard. He was asked to return, which he did.
"The injured party explained his grandson had thrown the telephone down on the carpet when he lost his temper as a result of being on the phone to his mother."
Ms Beck said Wade admitted to police he had damaged the phone because he had lost his temper.
Val Bell, defending, said: "He does accept there was an argument over the telephone. He accepts he over-reacted."
Ms Bell said he was fully compliant with the police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. His grandfather didn't want to press charges and it was the police who brought the matter to court, the magistrates were told.
Wade has since bought his grandfather a replacement telephone, the court heard.
He was fined £80 by the court and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.