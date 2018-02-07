Teenager denies killing South Shields dad who died eight months after one-punch street attack

A teenager has denied killing a dad who died eight months after a one-punch street attack.

Calvin Mclellan was left in a coma with devastating injuries after he was attacked in South Shields town centre in August 2016.

The 30-year-old, from South Shields, died last April.

Connor Jary, of Moreland Road, South Shields, has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court accused of his manslaughter.

The 19-year-old, who appeared at the hearing via video link to HMP Durham, pleaded not guilty.

His barrister Vic Laffey said the defence team will examine the issue of causation.

A trial date has been listed for July.

Jary will be back in court for a further hearing in May.

Judge Paul Sloan QC remanded him in custody.