The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in August

The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2022. August’s statistics are available here.

1. Westcott Avenue, South Shields

There were 18 incidents, including 17 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Raby Gardens, Jarrow

There were 17 incidents, including four of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields

There were 17 incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Cotswold Lane, Boldon Colliery

There were 12 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

