The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022. January’s statistics are available here.
1. Smithy Street, South Shields
Eighteen incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Beaufront Terrace, South Shields
Seventeen incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields
Fifteen incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Derwent Avenue, Hebburn
Ten incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Google