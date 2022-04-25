Composite

The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in February

The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during February have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022. January’s statistics are available here.

1. Smithy Street, South Shields

Eighteen incidents of anti-social behaviour were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

2. Beaufront Terrace, South Shields

Seventeen incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported in or near this location

3. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

Fifteen incidents, including six of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

4. Derwent Avenue, Hebburn

Ten incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

