The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in March

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022. February’s statistics are available here.
1. Straker Terrace, South Shields
Twenty-six offences, including eight of theft, were reported in or around this location
Photo: Google Maps
2. Station Road, South Shields
Twenty-three incidents, including six of criminal damage and arson, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Google Maps
3. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields
Twenty-three incidents, including 12 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Beaufront Terrace, South Shields
Eighteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Tim Richardson