The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in March

The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022. February’s statistics are available here.

1. Straker Terrace, South Shields

Twenty-six offences, including eight of theft, were reported in or around this location

Photo: Google Maps

2. Station Road, South Shields

Twenty-three incidents, including six of criminal damage and arson, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

Twenty-three incidents, including 12 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Beaufront Terrace, South Shields

Eighteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

