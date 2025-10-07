The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in August 2025

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2025.
Photos for are illustrative purposes only.
1. South Tyneside August 2025 crime hot spots
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in August 2025. | Google Maps
2. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields
There were 49 offences, including 23 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in August 2025. | Google Maps
3. Milton Street, South Shields
There were 47 offences, including 42 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2025. | Google Maps
4. Mortimer Road, South Shields
There were 23 offences, including 22 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2025. | Google Maps