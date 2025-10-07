The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in August 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in August 2025.

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2025.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in August 2025.

1. South Tyneside August 2025 crime hot spots

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in August 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 49 offences, including 23 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in August 2025.

2. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 49 offences, including 23 for violent and sexual offences, reported in or around this location in August 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 47 offences, including 42 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2025.

3. Milton Street, South Shields

There were 47 offences, including 42 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 23 offences, including 22 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2025.

4. Mortimer Road, South Shields

There were 23 offences, including 22 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in August 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideNorthumbria PoliceHome OfficeHebburn
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice