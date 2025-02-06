All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2024.
1. South Tyneside December 2024 crime hot spots
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in December 2024. | Google Maps
2. The Viking Centre, Jarrow
There were 42 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in December 2024. | Google Maps
3. Monkton Road, Jarrow
There were 28 offences, including 26 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in December 2024. | Google Maps
4. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields
There were 26 offences, including nine for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2024. | Google Maps