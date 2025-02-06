The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in December 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:48 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in December 2024.

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2024.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in December 2024.

1. South Tyneside December 2024 crime hot spots

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in December 2024. | Google Maps

There were 42 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in December 2024.

2. The Viking Centre, Jarrow

There were 42 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in December 2024. | Google Maps

There were 28 offences, including 26 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in December 2024.

3. Monkton Road, Jarrow

There were 28 offences, including 26 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in December 2024. | Google Maps

There were 26 offences, including nine for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2024.

4. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 26 offences, including nine for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in December 2024. | Google Maps

