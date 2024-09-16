The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in July 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:00 GMT

These are the places where the most crime was reported in July 2024.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2024.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in July 2024.

1. South Tyneside July 2024 crime hot spots

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in July 2024. | Google Maps/National World

There were 45 offences, including 41 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in July 2024.

2. Milton Street, South Shields

There were 45 offences, including 41 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in July 2024. | Google Maps

There were 44 offences, including 11 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in July 2024.

3. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 44 offences, including 11 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in July 2024. | Google Maps

There were 26 offences, with all 26 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in July 2024.

4. Monkton Road, Jarrow

There were 26 offences, with all 26 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in July 2024. | Google Maps

