The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in October 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:54 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 12:54 BST

These are the places where the most crime was reported in October 2024

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2024.

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2024.

1. South Tyneside October 2024 crime hot spots

The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2024. | Google Maps

There were 48 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024.

2. The Viking Centre, Jarrow

There were 48 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024. | Google Maps

There were 46 offences, including 32 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024.

3. Ocean Road, South Shields

There were 46 offences, including 32 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024. | Google Maps

There were 38 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2024.

4. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields

There were 38 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2024. | Google Maps

