The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in October 2024

The Home Office data, published on its https://www.police.uk/ website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2024.

Photos for are illustrative purposes only.

South Tyneside October 2024 crime hot spots The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2024.

The Viking Centre, Jarrow There were 48 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024.

Ocean Road, South Shields There were 46 offences, including 32 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024.