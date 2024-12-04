The 12 places where the most crime was reported across South Tyneside in October 2024

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2024.
1. South Tyneside October 2024 crime hot spots
The most crime in South Tyneside was reported in and around these locations in October 2024. | Google Maps
2. The Viking Centre, Jarrow
There were 48 offences, including 39 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024. | Google Maps
3. Ocean Road, South Shields
There were 46 offences, including 32 for shoplifting, reported in or around this location in October 2024. | Google Maps
4. King Street/Mile End Road, South Shields
There were 38 offences, including 14 for anti-social behaviour, reported in or around this location in October 2024. | Google Maps