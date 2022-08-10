Home Office data has revealed the latest crime figures for South Tyneside.

The 16 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in June

The 16 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during June have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022. June’s statistics are available here.

1. McAnany Avenue, South Shields

Seventeen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Prince Edward Road, South Shields

Fourteen incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, were reported in or near this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Marina View, Hebburn

Thirteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Canterbury Street, South Shields

Ten incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

