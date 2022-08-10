The 16 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in June

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022. June’s statistics are available here.
Undefined: readMore
1. McAnany Avenue, South Shields
Seventeen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Prince Edward Road, South Shields
Fourteen incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, were reported in or near this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Marina View, Hebburn
Thirteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Google Maps
4. Canterbury Street, South Shields
Ten incidents, including five violence and sexual offences, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Google Maps