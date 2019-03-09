The streets with the most reports of antisocial behaviour in South Tyneside after 258 incidents logged in just one month
More than eight incidents of antisocial behaviour were reported every day for a month on average in South Tyneside, latest figures show.
Northumbria Police received 258 complaints of antisocial behaviour in the borough in December 2018, the latest month for which data is available on the Police UK Crime Map. Anti-social behaviour has been defined as any aggressive, intimidating or destructive activity that damages another person's quality of life. These are the worst affected streets (where three or more incidents were reported in the month).
1. On or near 'Nightclub'
Another four incidents are assigned to another area designated as 'Nightclub' in the pedestrianized area of Ocean Road