The streets with the most reports of antisocial behaviour in South Tyneside after 258 incidents logged in just one month

Northumbria Police received 258 complaints of antisocial behaviour in the borough in December 2018, the latest month for which data is available on the Police UK Crime Map. Anti-social behaviour has been defined as any aggressive, intimidating or destructive activity that damages another person's quality of life. These are the worst affected streets (where three or more incidents were reported in the month).

1. On or near 'Nightclub' Another four incidents are assigned to another area designated as 'Nightclub' in the pedestrianized area of Ocean Road Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

2. On or near Smithy Street Nine incidents are tracked to this narrow street between Keppel Street and King Street. Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

3. On or near Whiteleas Way Three incidents reported Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

4. On or near Aldwych Street Three reported incidents Google Streetview other Buy a Photo

View more