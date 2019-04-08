These are the speed camera sites around South Tyneside where most drivers have been caught

The borough is covered by a network of fixed point, mobile, red light and speed concern cameras in a bid to keep its roads safe. The Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative, a partnership between Northumbria Police and local authorities, publishes various statistics around their use. These are the cameras which were activated most in 2017 (the latest year for which figures are available). Most of the drivers received fixed penalty notice fines. Note: Photos are to illustrate the routes where the cameras are, not their precise locations.

1. A184 Green Lane to Whitemare Pool Roundabout This stretch of the Felling Bypass, just outside South Tyneside, is used by thousands of drivers going to and from the borough every day. There were 1,410 camera activations here.

2. A185 Jarrow Road, South Shields This is a core mobile camera site, and again it's a popular place for drivers to get caught going a little too fast, with 452 camera activations far fewer than the 1,999 caught in 2012.

3. A184 Felling Bypass, Whitemare Pool Again just outside the South Tyneside boundary, but another part of the route used by thousands of motorists going to and from the borough every day. 357 of them activated the fixed spot speed camera.

4. A184 Western Terrace, West Boldon A core mobile camera site, 233 motorists were snapped going too fast here the lowest number in seven years.

