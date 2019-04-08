These are the speed camera sites around South Tyneside where most drivers have been caught
These are the speed cameras in and around South Tyneside which have been activated most by drivers going too fast.
The borough is covered by a network of fixed point, mobile, red light and speed concern cameras in a bid to keep its roads safe. The Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative, a partnership between Northumbria Police and local authorities, publishes various statistics around their use. These are the cameras which were activated most in 2017 (the latest year for which figures are available). Most of the drivers received fixed penalty notice fines. Note: Photos are to illustrate the routes where the cameras are, not their precise locations.
1. A184 Green Lane to Whitemare Pool Roundabout
This stretch of the Felling Bypass, just outside South Tyneside, is used by thousands of drivers going to and from the borough every day. There were 1,410 camera activations here.