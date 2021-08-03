Graham Liddle was given two years in prison suspended for 18 months with attachments last November for stealing a set of car keys from a Sunderland home before making off in an Audi parked on the drive.However, on two separate occasions in June and July of this year, the 51-year-old breached the suspended term by thieving from Morrisons and Tesco.

Penny Hall, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "The first shop theft was at Morrisons in South Shields on June 5."The defendant entered the store and was seen to conceal some bottles of alcohol."He attended the self service checkout initially holding a bag of crisps but then said he couldn't pay for them.

"He was asked to wait somewhere but he attempted to leave and was stopped by security and had four bottles of alcohol concealed on him."

He's been given one last chance

Ms Hall told the court that police arrived and arrested Liddle, who made full admissions in interview.However exactly a month later on July 5 the defendant was involved in a similar incident at a Tesco store in Sunderland, when he was spotted by an off-duty officer who alerted police on duty.

Ms Hall added: "He was found to be in possession of some Gorilla coffee and cheese. Staff had been informed and they checked CCTV and he was seen to take those items."

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Liddle breached his order by committing the two offences as well as by failing to attend a court review in April.

Liddle, previously of Downham Court, South Shields, admitted two counts of theft and breaching his suspended sentence.

Graham Liddle

Glenn Gatland, mitigating, told the court the defendant was effectively living homeless but has since been put up by a friend who lives in Spennymoor, and that he is making progress with his drugs problem.

Mr Gatland added: "He does apologise for the committal of further offences. He said he committed the two offences to buy food."Judge Penny Moreland told Liddle "You appeared in my court in November of last year.

"I gave you a lengthy suspended sentence and told you if you committed any further offences or if you breached the conditions of the suspended sentence you could expect to serve that two year sentence.

"Well, you have done all of those things."Mr Gatland asks me to give you another chance. Because you have got back in touch with the probation service I will give you another chance."

Liddle targeted Morrisons in South Shields

The judge imposed a further month onto the original suspended sentence and extended the time period by a further year.He was also given an extra three months of drug rehabilitation requirements as well as an additional 15 days of rehabilitation requirements.

The judge added: "I want you to understand this – there won't be a third chance."If you put a foot wrong and fail to attend here when you have a review or fail to meet the probation service you will serve that sentence."

