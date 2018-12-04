This is the moment knife-wielding robber Steven Rice held up a South Shields Spar store with a 'steak knife'

Newly-released CCTV images show the horrifying moment a robber entered a shop in South Shields armed with a knife.

Steven Rice was jailed for five years and 10 months at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday after admitting one charge of robbery.

The 33-year-old, who is the stepson of murder victim David "Noddy" Rice, will also be subject to an extended licence for three years upon his release.

The 33-year-old, who is the stepson of murder victim David "Noddy" Rice, will also be subject to an extended licence for three years upon his release.

Rice fled the Spar store on Lord Street, South Shields in April this year, after entering the premises with what was described as a "steak knife".

The court heard he helped himself to tobacco pouches from behind the counter, and made off with around £300 in cash after threatening staff.

But as he made his escape, Rice dropped a carrier bag which led officers directly to an address on St Vincent Street, South Shields where he was staying.

Cash and clothing found inside was subsequently seized by police.

Rice, of no fixed address, had initially denied involvement in the crime, but pleaded guilty on what should have been the first day of his trial in September.

Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a selfish act which will have been absolutely terrifying for employees who were confronted at knifepoint while carrying out their daily jobs.

Just over 300 was handed to Rice during the robbery.

“As a result, I am pleased that Steven Rice is now behind bars and this sends a message to would-be offenders that they will not get away with this type of crime.

“Rice thought he would be able to get away with his actions and insisted his innocence throughout the investigation, until the weight of evidence against him was overwhelming.

“We are committed to tackling this type of crime which undermines the fabric of our communities, and will continue to pursue offenders and bring them to justice.

“There is no doubt that residents and businesses in South Tyneside can sleep more peacefully at night knowing Rice has now been taken off our streets.”

Rice's stepfather, Noddy Rice, was shot as he sat in his car at Marsden Lea Car Park in May 2006.

Police named his killer as Allan James Foster but he is yet to be caught. Foster is believed to have fled the country the day after Noddy was murdered.

In mitigation, Rice's solicitor John Wilkinson told the Newcastle Crown Court how his stepfather's killing, among other personal problems, have affected his life.

He added: "The murder of his father and the death through a drug overdose of his step-brother, that's one explanation, still have a long term effect on him."