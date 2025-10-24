Three arrested after a man suffers injuries ‘caused by a bladed article’ in South Shields

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:25 BST
The Shields Gazette Morning Update 9 September, 2025
Three people are in police custody following a reported attack in South Shields.

Emergency services were called to a report of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road, in South Shields, on Wednesday evening (October 22).

Most Popular

Police have stated that a man was found to have sustained injuries to his back and face, which were consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers have launched an investigation and have arrested three people as a result of the incident.

Three people have been arrested following an altercation in South Shields.placeholder image
Three people have been arrested following an altercation in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

A woman, aged in her 50s, and two men in their 30s remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for information relating to the incident that could assist with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Force said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road in South Shields on Wednesday evening.

“Emergency services attended and a man was found to have sustained injuries to his back and face which were consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged.”

“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week

“We have launched a full investigation into the incident and three people – a woman aged in her 50s and two men in their 30s – have been arrested in connection with the report.

"They remain in police custody.

“Anyone with information should message Northumbria Police on its social media channels or use its live chat and report forms on its website.

“Alternatively, they can call 101, quoting reference number NP-20251022-1004.”

Related topics:South ShieldsNorthumbria PolicePoliceEmergency servicesHospital
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice