Three people are in police custody following a reported attack in South Shields.

Emergency services were called to a report of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road, in South Shields, on Wednesday evening (October 22).

Police have stated that a man was found to have sustained injuries to his back and face, which were consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers have launched an investigation and have arrested three people as a result of the incident.

A woman, aged in her 50s, and two men in their 30s remain in police custody as inquiries continue.

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for information relating to the incident that could assist with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road in South Shields on Wednesday evening.

“Emergency services attended and a man was found to have sustained injuries to his back and face which were consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged.”

“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“We have launched a full investigation into the incident and three people – a woman aged in her 50s and two men in their 30s – have been arrested in connection with the report.

"They remain in police custody.

“Anyone with information should message Northumbria Police on its social media channels or use its live chat and report forms on its website.

“Alternatively, they can call 101, quoting reference number NP-20251022-1004.”