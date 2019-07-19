Three arrests made after missing 13-year-old girl is found by police in Hebburn
Police searching for a missing schoolgirl have made three arrests after she was found safe and well.
Northumbria Police launched an appeal to find Kimberley Henry and said they were “delighted” when their inquiry managed to trace her to a house in Hebburn.
Kimberley was reported missing to police on Saturday evening after she was last seen leaving an address in the West End of Newcastle.
The then 12-year-old was last seen leaving an address on Wallesley Terrace at about 9.30pm before getting into a car nearby.
Extensive house-to-house inquiries were carried out to locate Kimberley, who has links to the Hebburn and Gateshead areas.
Yesterday marked Kimberley’s 13th birthday and she was elevated to a high risk missing person by officers.
Two men and one woman, who are well known to Kimberley, have been arrested in connection with her disappearance after she was found in South Tyneside.
Superintendent Peter Bent, who led the search for the missing schoolgirl, thanked everyone who shared the appeal.
He said: "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Kimberley but in the last 24 hours we became very concerned for her welfare.
"We are delighted that we have located her safe and well and a big part of that has been because of the public's support.
"Thousands of people have shared our appeal and local media have been sharing Kimberley's picture to help us locate her.
"This has been a large-scale investigation and dozens of officers have been working hard to find her so we are glad there has been a positive conclusion."