Thug tried to throttle girlfriend after drinking all day during family caravan park holiday

A brute who attacked his partner during a family caravan park holiday has been spared jail.

Jonathan Airey, 29, pinned his victim to the ground and squeezed his hands around her neck after she accused him of "infidelity" as a result of a text message he received on his phone.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the couple, and their two young children, were on a break at Sandy Bay holiday park in Northumberland on October 20 last year when the violence flared.

Airey, of Hindmarch Drive, West Boldon, who has convictions for violence, admitted assault, and was given an eight-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with programme and rehabilitation requirements and a £500 compensation order.

Mr Recorder Richard Thyne told him: "You had been drinking with your parents, drinking all day, whereas the complainant had been looking after the children.

"An argument began about a text message you received on your phone.

"That argument turned into violence, with her pushing her fingers into your face and putting a hand on your neck. She received injuries to her fingers in that incident.

"She then fled to reception and the police were called, by which time you disappeared. When the police left, you returned and you began arguing again.

"You followed her, you pushed her over a low wall, you put your hands around her neck and applied pressure, only getting off when someone approached.

"It is plain from her statement she was frightened by the incident and didn't want you around any more."

The judge said the attack was a "nasty" one, but added that the public and Airey's future partners would be better protected by him undergoing work to "change his attitudes".

The court heard the couple's two-year relationship was brought to an end by the violence that night.

Kate Barnes, defending, said Airey's behaviour was "inexcusable" and added: "It brought about the end of their relationship, something for which he is very sorry."

Miss Barnes said Airey works away as a fitter to continue to support his children.