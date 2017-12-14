Thug who walked free after fracturing baby's skull is jailed for nightclub attack

A thug who walked free from court after he fractured a baby's skull during a violent attack has finally been put behind bars.

Donovan Johns was given a suspended jail term for two assaults in June last year after he hurt the 18-week-old during an attack on the tot's mum.

Johns was finally jailed after being convicted of assault outside Glitterball nightclub in South Shields.

The child had suffered a "glancing" blow when Johns threw a hit, which was aimed at the woman.

Since then, Johns has been given two further prison sentences, which were also suspended, for public disorder and bail offences.

Now, the 28-year-old has finally been locked up after he launched a nightclub attack in South Shields town centre.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Johns was subject to three suspended jail terms when he bumped into an ex-girlfriend, from South Shields, who was on a night out at Glitterball in May, and started being aggressive to her.

The court heard Johns punched a man who stepped in to protect the woman, and continued the brutish behaviour towards his ex outside.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court: "He told her he was going to burn down her mother's house with her mother and sister in it.

"He pointed at her, saying 'watch', and made a slashing movement across his throat."

Johns, formerly of South Shields, and now of Briardene Drive, Wardley, Gateshead, admitted common assault and a public order offence.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to a total of 14 months behind bars.

The judge, who passed two of the earlier suspended sentences and breaches for non-compliance, told Johns: "It seems you are incapable of maintaining any proper compliance with the orders. You are not deterred by suspended sentence orders.

"I have given you the benefit of the doubt on numerous previous occasions. You seem incapable of staying out of trouble in drink and continue to re-offend, committing offences as a result of losing your temper confronting people with whom you have a grievance."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Johns has enrolled on courses and accepted help to cope with his problems and change his behaviour.

Miss Lamb added: "There is three breaches of suspended orders, however, his compliance on the orders has been quite good."