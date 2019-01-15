Traffic cop to spend night locked up in haunted cell to help fellow bobbies

A motor patrols officer will spend a night in a haunted nick as he raises cash to help his colleagues.

Northumbria Police's Pc Darren Lant, along with other officers from across the country, will spend the night of Saturday, February 9, in a cell to collect funds for the COPS charity.

Pc Lant said: “I’m nervous I’ll be honest but it’s all for an amazing cause.

"COPS is a fantastic charity who do inspiring work with families who have gone through horrific losses.

“I’m happy to show my support in whatever way I can – but I’ll have my fingers crossed that Casper doesn’t make an appearance on the night.”

COPS is a UK registered charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty and help them rebuild their lives.

The creep-over will take place at Steelhouse Lane Lock-up in Birmingham.

Half of the money raised will also be going to the West Midlands Police Museum to help relocate the historic lock-up and deliver inputs on policing issues such as knife crime, drugs and online safety.

Many paranormal investigations have taken place at the Victorian mini-prison since the building closed, with significant activity and encounters being reported by many who visit.

Donations can be made via https://chuffed.org/fundraiser/lockup-lockin-7810 and people can keep up with the fundraiser on Twitter by searching #LockUpLockIn.