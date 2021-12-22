Trial date fixed for South Tyneside driver accused of causing motorcyclist's death in Billingham on Christmas Day

Susan Gourley, 53, pleaded not guilty to death by careless or inconsiderate driving during a first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, December 20.

She is accused of being responsible for the death of 32-year-old Michael Crooks on Belasis Avenue, in Billingham, on December 25 last year.

Gourley, of Ellison Street, Jarrow, is said to have been driving a Hyundai at the time and Mr Crooks, from Billingham, was riding a Suzuki motorbike.

Michael Crooks.

A trial date of December 12, 2022 was fixed by the court.

The case is expected to last two or more days.

A further administrative court hearing is due to be held in April.

An alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving was previously withdrawn by at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.