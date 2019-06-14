Twelve arrests after police raids across Sunderland and South Tyneside

Twelve people have been arrested for offences including burglary, assault and dangerous driving in a day of police raids in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Yesterday, Thursday, June 13, a team of officers executed warrants at a dozen addresses to locate some of Southern Area Command’s long-term wanted suspects.

Among those in custody is a 26-year-old man who had been wanted since September for various burglary and theft offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Robson and Sergeant Ed Hollingsworth were in charge: “This operation was planned a number of weeks ago as we looked to locate and arrest a number of wanted suspects,” said DCI Robson.

“This was a team effort, and we want to deliver a clear message to the communities we serve that police are taking positive action and are committed to tackling all forms of criminality.

A 26-year-old man, wanted in connection with burglary and theft offences in Sunderland, who had been on the run for nine months, has been charged with two counts of theft and is due to appear in court next month. He remains under investigation for two burglary offences.

A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a dangerous driving offence on Mowbray Road has been charged with dangerous driving and will appear before magistrates in South Tyneside in the next few weeks.

A 34-year-old man from South Shields charged with possessing an offensive weapon was escorted to court after failing to appear before magistrates. He will next appear on a date to be confirmed.

Another man arrested on suspicion of occasioning actual bodily harm in Jarrow has been released under investigation, while enquiries continue after a South Shields man was arrested in connection with breaching a non-molestation order.

A 44-year-old man from Sunderland is in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in an incident in May.

An 18-year-old woman from Newcastle arrested on suspicion of burglary, and a 27-year-old man from Sunderland wanted in connection with disclosing private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress have been released with no further action to be taken.

Sgt Hollingsworth said that the operation had been a resounding success.