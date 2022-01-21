Two arrested after man suffers stab wounds in alleged South Shields street attack
Two men have been arrested after a man suffered stab wounds in an alleged street attack in South Shields.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were called to Bunyan Avenue, Biddick Hall, on the afternoon of Thursday, January 22 after a report of an assault.
A spokesman said: “It was reported that a group of individuals had assaulted a man, who suffered serious but non-life threatening hand injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
“An investigation has been launched into the incident. Two men – aged 35 and 32 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Officers believe all parties are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220120-0063.”